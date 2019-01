«Ад на Земле»: Венера в 2019 году может устранить Землю - уфологи

View this post on Instagram

Specialists from the space agency have spotted how Venus is approaching our planet. Large “space ships” are already departing from it, having taken a trajectory to the Earth. We have enough knowledge about the climate of this planet to assume that the inhabitants of the “hot planet” are fleeing from there, or they carry some cargo with them and judging by the size of the approaching spacecraft, we can assume that these are the bodies of dead people who cannot be buried in the ground at such a high soil temperature. #venus #earth #aliens #planet