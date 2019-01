«Серп пойдет войной на Запад»: Из-за приближения Сатурна 14 февраля сбудутся предсказания Ванги о «конце эпохи»

View this post on Instagram

On February 14, the gas giant Saturn will “come closer” to Earth so close that the gravitational interaction of the sixth planet will undermine all the power supply. Serious seismic activity is expected, which is why earthquakes are expected to cause a series of tsunamis across the Atlantic Ocean and the coastal city of Africa, South and North America, as well as parts of European cities, including the world Catholic capital Vatican, are flooded. And on the territory of Russia and China there will be strong tremors, because of which most of the infrastructures of these countries will be under threat. Religious leaders associated this with the end of the world and the Christian era because of the symbol of Saturn - the sickle, and the destruction of the Christian center - the Vatican. And political symbolists see this as the return of the “red” regime, due to the drowning and destruction of part of the cities that are capitalist world centers, especially relevant against the background of the development of “friendship” between China and Russia. #ufology #aliens #socialism #communism #crusade_path #islam #russia #china #usa #europe #end_light #armageddon #saturn #disaster #tsunami #earthquake #convergence